A 32-year-old climber from Germany died in Zillertal on Friday. The man had fallen about 120 meters deep.

Zillertal/Tyrol – A German mountaineer died in a fatal mountain accident on Friday in Austria. The 32-year-old had crashed in Tyrol for an unknown reason. Together with two other companions he had undertaken a high alpine mountain tour in the Tyrolean Alps. The accident happened around 2:40 p.m. while descending the east ridge on the “Kleinen Möseler” (3,405 meters) in Mayrhofen (district of Schwaz) in the Zillertal.

At an altitude of around 3,200 meters, the 32-year-old fell about 120 meters over steep, rocky terrain for reasons that are still unknown. . The man then remained lying on the Waxeggkees Glacier below.

According to the police on Saturday, his two companions made an emergency call after the crash in the Tyrolean Zillertal before they climbed down to the injured man and provided first aid. After the rescue helicopter arrived, the crew treated the German mountaineer, who was then flown to Innsbruck University Hospital.

However, during the transport, the mountaineer from Germany died of his serious injuries.

