The latest clinical trial of the cancer vaccine developed by Mount Sinai Hospital in New York has shown beneficial effects in patients with different types of cancer and at high risk of recurrence, as it has been exposed during the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.

The development of a vaccine against cancer recurrence may be a revolution in disease treatment Therefore, as stated by the associate director of Early Phase Trials and Cancer Immunotherapy Tisch and author of the study, Thomas Marron, “The vast majority of patients do not experience a significant clinical response to immunotherapy.”

Test development

To make the preparation, the scientists sequenced each patient’s tumor DNA and tumor RNA, that is, each dose was prepared to immunize a specific person. Once completed, a Hospital computational line, the ‘OpenVax’, makes it possible to locate the immunogenic targets for each patient.

After undergoing surgery, patients in the trials received 10 doses of the vaccine over 6 months. Of the 13 people who were part of the research, 10 had solid tumors and 3 had multiple myelomas.

After 880 days of follow-up, almost two and a half years, four patients had no evidence of cancer, four were receiving treatment, four had died and one did not want to continue the process. Also, only a third of the patients had mild side effects.

Goal accomplished

The aim of the trial in its first phase was ensuring that the preparations being administered were completely safe for patients, something that was achieved “in spades”, according to the researchers.

In addition, certain benefits were also observed after the administration of the drug, since one of the patients showed an immune response against the disease and two others had a good response to immunotherapy.