London (AFP)

Manchester United announced that its new player, Mason Mount, will miss the next two Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, after suffering a “slight” injury.

The club said the midfielder is expected to be out until the international break next month, after suffering a minor injury during the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham.

The international player arrived at Old Trafford from Chelsea during the summer, for 60 million pounds ($ 76 million), after winning the Champions League in 2021. He struggled to return to his levels with the London club in his last period at Stamford Bridge.

He did not rise to the required level in United’s first two matches in the league, which raised concerns about how he would adapt to the plans of Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag.

Mount is not the only newcomer to Manchester United this season who is absent due to injury, as Danish striker Rasmus Hollund, who joined from Italian Atalanta, has not yet participated with the team due to a back injury.

The “Red Devils” will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, before traveling next week to London to face Arsenal before the international window.