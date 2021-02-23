Mount made an entry about João Felix at the beginning of the game what the yellow card cost him and the next stake will be lost due to accumulation of cards. The first big loss ahead of the return leg to be played on March 17 and that will have Chelsea at home. And it is that, despite the fact that this match is played outside of Spain, we must remember that Atleti has the role of local.

The player of the Chelsea He will face the remainder of the game with the danger of avoiding the red one. The game, for the moment, is being rough with a lot of prominence from the more physical players.