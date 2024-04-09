As the 2024 Himalayan climbing season begins, another high-altitude project is underway: removing tons of waste from Mount Everest. According to the Nepalese army, the Mountain Cleanup Campaign collected 110 tons of waste between 2019, the year the program began, and 2023.

The army, which leads the cleanup initiative, will lead the campaign again this year. Twelve army personnel, supported by 18 Sherpas, will arrive at Everest Base Camp on April 14 to begin work. The mission led by Major Aditya Karki will embark at Everest Base Camp to take away waste not only from Mount Everest but also from Mount Lhotse and Mount Nuptse.



A general view of Everest Base Camp taken by a drone (reuters)

In addition to removing about 10 tons of waste, the army said in a statement that it plans to remove five corpses from the mountain. These are bodies of climbers who died while trying to reach the highest peak in the world. In 2023 it was confirmed the deaths of 12 climbers on Everestwhile five others are still officially missing.

The biodegradable waste will be taken to Namche Bazaar, under the base camp, and handed over to the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) for proper treatment. Non-biodegradable waste and dead bodies will be taken to Kathmandu, spokesman Brig. Gen. Krishna Prasad Bhandari said.

Currently, most people who attempt to climb the 8,849-metre Himalayan peak do so via Nepal.

Last year, the Nepalese government distributed a record number of 478 Everest hiking permits. However, this is not the total number of climbers who will ascend the mountain, as Sherpa guides, support staff and other people are present with the groups of climbers. Consequentially, Overcrowding and waste have been two of the biggest problems plaguing Everest in recent years.



This file photo, taken May 28, 2010, shows Nepalese Sherpas posing after collecting trash during an Everest cleanup expedition at Base Camp (afp)

Human waste has had a significant environmental impact. The 2024 mountaineering season will be the first to require all climbers to use government-issued waste bags and to carry their own waste from higher mountain camps.

«Each person produces 250 grams of excrement per day and will spend two weeks in the highest camps for the push to the summitDiwas Pokhrel, first vice president of the Everest Summiteers Association, said last month.



The photo of the crowd waiting to climb to the summit of Everest taken in 2019 by Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja Maga has gone viral

Furthermore, in 2024 all Everest climbers will receive tracking chips for the first timewhich will be able to help in search and rescue missions.