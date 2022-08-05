TaleWorlds Entertainment announced that the action RPG with elements of sandbox and medieval strategy, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlordwill be playable for the first time on consoles at Gamescom 2022.

Media attending the event will be able to take part in a hands-on demo in the business area, as well as at the game booth in the public area, so stay tuned for more details on what will be shared during the event.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is an action strategy RPG, developed and published by TaleWorlds Entertainment, the sequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, one of the most successful and influential RPGs of our time. Mount & Blade has been universally praised for its deep gameplay, which combines action, role-playing and strategy in a sandbox-style world where each player creates their own story in Calradia’s fictional arena.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord launched in Early Access in March 2020 with great success and has since received dozens of updates, making it an even bigger and more ambitious game. With the launch of the full version of the game approaching, Bannerlord is finally showing off its long-awaited console version at Gamescom for the first time.

Source: PSU