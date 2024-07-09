Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 22:47

A new study published in the scientific journal JAMA Internal Medicine this Monday, the 8th, shows that, among overweight and obese patients, tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the drug Mounjaro, is more effective in weight loss than semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. According to the results of the research, the use of tirzepatide led to both higher percentages of body weight loss and caused more people to achieve significant losses.

This is the first study to directly compare the effectiveness of the two substances. Until now, data on the potential of the drugs came from phase 3 clinical trials, conducted separately for each medication.

According to Marcio Mancini, director of the Department of Pharmacological Treatment of the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso) and of the Department of Obesity of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), the result of the new research is not surprising. This is because tirzepatide has shown superior results to semaglutide in phase 3 clinical trials, the results of which are already known.

“The new thing was this population survey of people who were prescribed one medication or another in the United States. It is a study that we call real life, not an experimental study,” says the endocrinologist.

In Brazil, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) received approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in September 2023 for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, but has not yet begun to be marketed. In other countries, such as the United States, the drug has also been approved for the treatment of obesity and overweight.

Semaglutide has been approved by Anvisa for both cases, with Ozempic being the approved version for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and Wegovy for obesity and overweight. However, only Ozempic is available in Brazilian pharmacies and Wegovy is expected to hit the market in August. Meanwhile, Ozempic has been prescribed off-label (with indications different from those provided in the package insert) by doctors for the treatment of obesity.

What the study says

The research was conducted using clinical records of overweight or obese people in the United States who began treatment with tirzepatide or semaglutide. In total, the researchers monitored the progress of approximately 41,000 patients.

After a year of taking the drugs, the average weight loss for participants taking tirzepatide was 15.3%, while those taking semaglutide lost about 8.3% of their body weight. The benefits were seen among people who both had and did not have type 2 diabetes.

Furthermore, the results show that, at the end of the study:

– 81.8% of participants using tirzepatide and 66.5% of those using semaglutide achieved 5% or more weight loss;

– 62.1% of participants using tirzepatide and 37.1% of those using semaglutide achieved 10% or more weight loss;

– 42.3% of participants using tirzepatide and 18.1% of those using semaglutide achieved 15% or more weight loss.

“It’s interesting that the greater the percentage of weight loss, the more pronounced the difference between the two becomes,” comments Mancini.

For Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, “we now have a better understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease and can invest in more specific, safer and increasingly potent therapies”. According to the pharmaceutical company, the increase in studies reinforces the importance of taking a serious look at obesity and continuing to invest in innovative medicines. For this reason, it stated that it remains “committed to filling the gap in efficacy between available clinical treatments and bariatric surgery”.

O State also reached out to Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Mounjaro. In response, the pharmaceutical company said that, as it did not sponsor or was not involved in this study, it could not comment.

Tirzepatide vs semaglutide

The two molecules are part of a group of substances whose action is similar to that of hormones produced in the intestine. Semaglutide, from Ozempic and Wegovy, acts in the same way as GLP-1, a substance that helps control blood sugar, insulin release and feelings of fullness and hunger.

Tirzepatide is a molecule that is analogous to both GLP-1 and GIP, another hormone that contributes to this control. Since it acts on two different receptors, its action is enhanced. Even so, Mancini emphasizes that both molecules are efficient and have their limitations. “They are very safe medications. I think we are only talking about numbers that are a little higher for tirzepatide,” he says.

For the endocrinologist, each patient’s reality will dictate what will be prescribed by a doctor. For example, if a person needs to lose more weight, they would benefit more from tirzepatide. “But you have to consider the cost,” he recalls, stating that this is the biggest limitation on the use of these medications today, since the price of Ozempic, for example, reaches R$1,000 per pen. Wegovy and Mounjaro should have even higher prices because they have higher doses of the active ingredient.