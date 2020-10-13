From the beginning of the year 2020, the corona virus started terrorizing the whole world. The spread of this virus has not stopped yet. However, now people’s lives have started coming back on the line and the governments of most countries have started relaxing the lockdown. Nevertheless, there is a lot of emphasis on the testing of Corona all over the world. Now recently, Actress Mouni Roy has told that she has been tested Corona 7 times in the last few months.

Actually despite the outbreak of Corona virus, Mouni Roy is constantly roaming in different countries of the world. During this time she has traveled to the UAE, UK and Maldives several times. In the month of March, Mouni was at her sister’s house in the UAE and then the lockdown was imposed. Talking to our colleague Mumbai Mirror, Mouni said that after a long stay in the UAE she had moved to the UK to shoot for a web show.

Sharing his experience of shooting amidst the outbreak of Corona virus, Mouni said that the entire unit was very cautious at the time and social distancing was being followed. He said during the shooting, corona tests of the cast and crew were done every week to ensure the safety of all. Mouni said that in the past 7 months, she has been tested for corona 7 times. He says that this test is very annoying and painful but it is very important to have it done.



After this, Mouni Roy had recently moved to Maldives to celebrate her birthday. Photos of Mouni from Maldives went viral on social media. On his experience of traveling to Maldives, he told that as soon as he reached there (Maldives), he is asked to change clothes and doctors come to do the test. The next day the result of the test comes till morning and only then you get freedom to roam in Maldives. Mouni said that it is not necessary to apply mask in Maldives after the test negative. Now Mouni has returned to her home in India.

