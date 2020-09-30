Actress Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday in Maldives. From fans to his industry friends, Mouni was congratulated on social media. Mouni thanked her friends for the birthday greetings. However, in response to a tweet during this, the ‘Naagin’ actress tagged Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter instead of Raj Nayak. When the fans informed him about this, he immediately deleted the tweet.

TJ Sidhu was a troll to troll those who were thin even in pregnancy, said this

Mouni Roy shared pictures of her vacation on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress looks very glamorous and beautiful in a yellow bikini. Apart from this, Mouni shared a video and wrote – ‘Thank you for such a beautiful birthday morning and I will follow it all day.’ Last evening, Mouni shared another video of herself. In which she was seen riding a boat.

Underwater Mouni Roy’s fun-

Mouni has also shared videos of her underwater fun on social media. Mouni writes- Gautam Buddha has said- ‘Invest in yourself, mediate, read, eat healthy, drink water, spend time with nature. He has also said not to blame anyone. Good people will give you happiness and bad people experience. Bad people will teach you and best people memories.

‘You deserved it and …!’, UNDP honored Sonu Sood and Priyanka Chopra congratulated her

Talking about the workfront, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie ‘Made in China’. Apart from this, she has also been a part of ‘Naagin-4’. Mouni’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, in which she will be seen playing a negative role.