03/07/2025



Updated at 15: 21h.





The father of actress Elisa Mouliáa has assured this Friday before the judge who investigates the ex -deputy Íñigo Errejón that her daughter was “blocked and absent” the night in which the sexual assault allegedly occurred.

Mouliaá’s lawyer, Alfredo Ser, explained in statements to the media that Elisa’s father has assured that he assured that he has assured that “The state of drunkenness was evident” of the artist, “and that did not give a clear symptomatology that he was in her normal abilities when these events occurred.”

Legal sources have explained to Europa Press that Ignacio, the father of the complainant, noticed his outdated daughter and without the ability to react. When he arrived at his father’s house, who was taking care of his daughter, Elisa would have left directly to her room without a word, not even asking for the child’s health, who was sick.

The father, according to the aforementioned sources, explained that he would not know how to detail whether Elisa was under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. It should be remembered that the actress herself slid in her statement the possibility that Errejón would throw some narcotic in the cup.









“In that call (which took place on the night of the events) he says that he notices his daughter with an absence, that effectively when he arrives at his house he continues with that absence, that the state of drunkenness or whatever was evident was evident,” explained Mouliaá’s lawyer.

He recommended that he went to the psychiatrist

On the other hand, the actress’s parent has affirmed that, having known from the first moment how the events occurred, he would have personally attended the police station to denounce Errejón. In addition, he indicated that he recommended his daughter to go to a more experienced psychiatrist instead of going to ‘online’ sessions.

Who did a more detailed version of the events contained in his complaint go to his brother, who has also declared this Friday as a witness. According to the sources consulted, Rafael has acknowledged that Elisa had everything with details because she had more confidence with him.

Specifically, Elisa’s brother has pointed out that the complainant told her what happened since Errejón and she set up in the taxi to go to the party held at the house of some friends of the actress. He also explained how the former deputy pounced against her in the elevator and how, allegedly, Errejón took his arm on that floor and took him to a room.

The father and brother of Mouliaá would have agreed that the artist had a strong hangover the day after the party in which he was allegedly attacked by Errejón. In addition, both have recognized that Elisa already went to the psychiatrist before the events occurred by other issues, such as the alleged abuse of her ex -husband.

The dance at the party

This same Friday he has declared precisely one of the attendees of that party, Fernando, friend in turn of Elisa Mouliaá. In her statement before the judge, the actress explained that in that event Fernando put a song of ‘The Secrets’ and both began to dance. At that time, according to the actress, Errejón took her by one arm and took her to the room where the sexual assault allegedly occurred.

“They thought it was my league,” said Mouliáa when asked about the reason why his friends did not intervene at that time.

The sources consulted by this news agency indicate that Fernando has not been able to ensure if he saw how Errejón grabbed his friend. To questions from the Prosecutor’s Office, Fernando would have assured that he did not notice any strange attitude, that he did not appreciate that Mouliaá was drunk and that he did not approach him either to tell him that he was uncomfortable.

The witness, add the sources, has stressed that he was with his friends and was not aware of Mouliaá, to which he did see dancing but without fixing if he had a glass in his hand.

The testimony of a friend of Mouliaá

The magistrate has also been able to listen to Inés, who was a friend of Mouliaá at the time of the events. A few days after the alleged sexual assault, they both gathered and the actress would have detailed what she allegedly suffered.

The witness, according to the aforementioned sources, explained that Mouliaá told her that she felt very violent and that she came to tell Errejón that ‘it is only yes.’

It was planned that this Friday the judge would take a statement to several witnesses, including among them a friend of the complainant, but the magistrate had to suspend them for various reasons. The defense of Mouliaá, explain legal sources, have renounced the three testimony.

For his part, and as Mouliaá’s lawyer explained to the media, Judge Adolfo Carretero “has estimated to take a statement to two more witnesses who are now in Australia” and that they will be done by videoconference. In addition, he added, the psychological and psychiatric reports provided to the procedure will be ratified.

Among the latest proceedings in the cause, the magistrate has directed Mouliaá to present the complete conversation that he had for WhatsApp with a friend of his and published on the social network X.

The instructor also advances to draw the route that Errejón and Mouliaá made the night the alleged aggression occurred. Thus, and to “find out the two taxis” they used, the judge has requested the defense of the expolitic to report how he requested their services and how he paid.