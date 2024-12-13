By Youssoufa Moukoko he fought Betis last summer. He was a young striker who convinced the green and white coaches and the sports management, and the Heliópolis club was working on the operation to try to recruit him, through various means, both transferred and on loan. Finally, the attacker Borussia Dortmund went on loan to Nicefrom Ligue 1, where he has 2 goals and an assist in the 7 days he has participated, Europa League aside.

Paradoxically, now at Betis they will be relieved for not having brought the player. Moukoko has found himself involved in a bizarre story, to put his hands to his head. The latest in the soap opera surrounding the forward is that Joseph Moukoko, who until now had been recognized as his father, has declared under oath that he is not the biological father of the footballer owned by Dortmund.

«Youssoufa Moukoko is not my biological son nor that of my wife Marie Moukoko. Nor was he born on November 20, 2004 in Yaoundé, Cameroon,” says the aforementioned statement, which also completely contradicts the age of the German-Cameroonian striker (20 years old) and in general all the official data that had supported the young star to date.

Joseph Moukoko further explained in a documentary broadcast on the television network ProSieben who went so far as to manipulate official documents to alter Youssoufa’s age. According to his story, he got a fake birth certificate in Cameroon and, in addition, managed a passport that passed him off as his son. «He was actually born on July 19, 2000. We made him four years younger. Now he appears as born on November 20, 2004,” says Joseph.









He Borussia Dortmundmeanwhile, has reiterated its confidence in official German documents supporting the identity and age of Youssoufa Moukoko. For Heliopolis, meanwhile, they no longer regret not being able to incorporate it… Betis even opted to invest around fifteen million although in the end the strategy changed and they decided to bring Villamarín on loan to the club. Barcelona player Vitor Roque.