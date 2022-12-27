The name of Yousseffa Moukoko does not stop ringing in the European market. Despite being a teenager, the German has made history with records within the Bundesliga wearing the Borussia Dortmund shirt and in the same way with the German team, with which he has even played a World Cup, something that very few men from their age can boast in the history of this sport.
The German is considered one of the great jewels of world football and is considered the forward football of all Germany. That is why Borussia Dortmund has presented him with a renewal offer with a salary of 6 million euros per season, a figure that the youth player has not only had the courage to reject, but has also publicly declared that regardless of his age He will not be pressured by the German team to renew. Today everything indicates that his mind and future is in Barcelona.
According to information from Sport, the rejection of the German by the Borussia Dortmund team has a reason, Moukoko has been notified by his agents that Barcelona intends to move the chips for his signing in free agency as of January 1 and the player is really interested in joining the new project of Laporta and his entourage, so he prioritizes signing for the Barcelona team over any other team on the planet, including BVB.
