Youseffa Moukoko is considered one of the best forwards for the future in the world of football, the German at 17 years old has set records for precociousness both within the Bundesliga with the Borussia Dortmund shirt and in the same way with the German National Team, with which, was even summoned to the world cup despite being only a teenager.
Everything indicates that Moukoko’s sporting future will be bright, from his romance with goals, to his outstanding technical and physical conditions, which make him one of the great goals of the European giants for the summer market, because everything It suggests that the youth will be a free agent as of January 1, this due to his lack of desire to continue within the ranks of Borussia Dortmund, a club with which he has once again rejected a renewal offer.
Blid reports that the Dortmund bees have made him a continuity offer that includes a salary of 6 million euros per season. However, the player without thinking about it has chosen to reject this proposal, since everything indicates that his desire is to leave the Borussia team. There are several suitors within the market, but everything indicates that the best positioned to get their services is Barcelona, who could even move chips for their signing this winter market as long as they can close the transfer of Memphis Depay through a sale.
#Moukoko #step #closer #signing #Barcelona
Leave a Reply