In the 3-2 derby win of BVB-U19 against Schalke 04 three-goal scorer Youssoufa Moukoko was with foul abuse from the audience thoughtful. The association has now taken a stand and wants to take action.
First of all: Schalke 04 cannot be blamed as a club in this case. There are idiots everywhere, whether it’s on the sidelines at a U19 game or in the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. The club should be assessed for dealing with the incident – and Schalke drew the right conclusions there.
The miners took a stand on social media, apologized to Moukoko and clearly distanced themselves from the abuse. In addition, the association announced that it would take the “necessary measures”.
At this point it is only to be hoped that S04 can identify the culprits and act accordingly – with the necessary rigor.
