Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Kazakhstani Mukhabat Amutzanova, Dubai Police player, won the first place in the open category of cycling for women in the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, and achieved a time of 1: 59:00: 63 hours, and the Irish Lauren Molarky won the second place with a time of 1: 59: 01: 78 And Jordanian Samah Khaled, the champion of 2017 and 2019, is in third place with a time of 2:04:09:31 hours. Farah Ahmed Al-Marri retained the title of the female national amateur race, in which 55 contestants participated, and Farah achieved first place with a time of 2:04:12:45 hours, while Shahla Al Hosani ranked second with a time of 2:04:13:05 hours, and Maryam Ali ranked third. Time of 2:04:13:28. His Excellency Abdullah Al-Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, along with his companion, Dr. Ahmed Omran, Senior Consultant of Policies, Strategies and Sustainable Development Department at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, ranked first in the dual-drive bicycles category, in which 30 contestants participated in the People of Determination category, with a time of 26:50:87 minutes, while Abdullah Al Bastaki came In second place with a time of 41:17:33 minutes, and Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi finished third with a time of 41:51:59 minutes. In the People of Determination hand-bike race, Rashid Al Dhaheri won the first place with a time of 26:52:10 minutes, Hussein Murad in second place with a time of 26:52:33 and Deir Abbas Al Hosani ranked third with a time of 26:53:27 minutes.

Abdullah Al-Basti and Ahmed Omran won first place in the bicycles category (from the source)

His Excellency Abdullah Al-Basti thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, for his great support for sports, and said: “The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is one of the most important sporting events not only in Ramadan, but throughout the year as well. Because of its social and human dimensions in addition to its sporting dimensions, it also brings together athletes of different nationalities, groups and levels of sport to participate in one sporting event side by side, in addition to its role in supporting people of determination by integrating them into society and involving them in sporting events with great momentum I had the honor to accompany Dr. Ahmed Omran, to be his assistant in the race, to be a wonderful experience for us, the two of us, and we achieve first place together. ” Dr. Ahmed Al-Omran thanked the organizing committee for the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament and said: “We are pleased with the participation of people of determination in cycling races in Nad Al Sheba, which confirms Dubai’s tendency to make bicycles environmentally friendly, and also reflects the wise leadership’s interest in all segments of society and its participation in all races. ». The Kazakh Mukhabat Amutzanova expressed her happiness at winning the women’s (open) race for a distance of 75 km, describing the race as “fun”. She thanked her female colleagues, the players of the Dubai Police team, for helping her finish the race in first place, stressing that she had the opportunity to crown the center. The first during the last session of the race. Farah Al-Marri, winner of the first place for the female category, expressed her happiness with what she achieved in the cycling race this year, stressing that she had not achieved first place in the ladder race for cycling, and she was determined to achieve the lead in Nad Al Sheba, and said: «The race was strong and difficult because The speed was high, and it was the first time that I entered with professional players, and the competition with them was strong and he experienced muscle tension before the speed limit, and I had insistence on winning and although I started the bikes two years ago, the race was led by my coach Ahmed, who started preparing with him. For the course of about a month ago, the training was varied and communication with me was continuous, and I reaped the fruit of fatigue during the last period.