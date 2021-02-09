Perhaps for lack of desire or quite simply because she blossomed in a role of editor in the service of other filmmakers, nevertheless, the Tunisian Moufida Tlatli passed to the realization late. She was already 47 years old. For twenty years, between 1972, when she returned to her native country, and 1994 when she signed her first feature film Silences of the palace, the native of Sidi Bou Saïd, a village overlooking Carthage, has edited the works of Merzak Allouache, Abdellatif Ben Ammar, Taïeb Louhichi, Nacer Khemir, Férid Boughedir and Néjia Ben Mabrouk, the flower of the Tunisian seventh art.

When she begins to stand on her own feet, she invokes the need and the urgency to return to the story of her mother who had become silent. She starts off with a bang with Silences of the palace, his first feature film selected for the Directors’ Fortnight. This work plunges a young singer into her childhood, in the bey’s palace where her mother was a servant. In addition to a special mention at the Camera d’Or, she won a host of awards in Toronto, Istanbul, San Francisco, Carthage and Chicago. In this metaphorical evocation of her mother, a servant in her own house, she bullies the adage: ” To live happy, live hidden. “

A dichotomous mental journey

The filmmaker, heir to the most liberal status in the Arab world for women, questions her own mental journey. On the tails, a reform of Bourguiba, in 1956, assimilates them to the equal of men, prohibiting polygamy and authorizing abortion since 1973. On the front side, however, they remain under the domination of a patriarchal scheme, fueled by one thousand four hundred years of inferiorization.

A dichotomy that she struggles to explain to her daughter who became a woman. In 2000, his second feature film, the season of men, also selected in Cannes, explores similar themes. For the gold of the princely residence, she replaces a family home in which Aïcha and her two daughters face her stepmother, in a balance of power between several generations of Tunisians. Unfortunately, this will be his last feature film for the cinema. A few years later, in 2004, she offered Hiam Abbass in the TV movie Nadia and Sarra, the beautiful role of a woman upset by her menopause.

Initiated in Bergman, Rossellini and Visconti

It was with Egyptian and Indian films that she discovered cinema. Later, a philosophy professor introduced him to Bergman, Rossellini and Visconti, at the same time informing him of the existence of a film school in Paris. Trained in editing at Idhec (Institute of Higher Cinematographic Studies, ancestor of Fémis), she became a script writer and production manager at the ORTF between 1968 and 1972. Ephemeral Minister of Culture in January 2011, she had to retire after the exhumation of an obscure support for Ben Ali. The filmmaker, who died after a long illness at the age of 74, will remain as one of the essential voices of Tunisian cinema, the one who contributed, at the end of the last millennium, to give it an echo on the international scene. .