José Mourinho collects one of the easiest victories of the season. “We’re doing well – analyzes the Special One -. It will be more difficult when we play three games a week. The important thing is to have won the game with good team play. Two goal difference doesn’t close the game, but from the bench I was calm, because the team managed the various situations well”.

ZANIOLO CASE

—

The Zaniolo topic remains very hot in the Roma house. Mou’s reading is very interesting: “He wants to leave, but my feeling is that he’ll still be with us on February 1st. He’s a player who has important value. The offers on the table are impossible to accept. If he stays, he’ll continue to be one more player than the team. I have an excellent relationship with him, he has always offered me the maximum effort. I have to accept his will but an acceptable proposal will be needed. It is not fair that Tiago Pinto comes out as the villain of the story, he defends the interests of Roma. In If Zaniolo leaves, would there be a ready replacement? I’ve read some names, such as Ziyech and Deulofeu. Nothing will happen to me, Zaniolo will stay here.”