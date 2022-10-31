José Mourinho recognizes the merits of Verona and has nothing to reproach Roma, who suffered despite the victory and an opponent in 10. “We did everything to try to win. Sometimes I go out with the feeling that I could do more to help the team, today no, I couldn’t do anything more. I changed the system twice, I put all the strikers and I believed in the talent and creativity of this child (Volpato). He signed the contract, he has potential from before team but he has a lot to learn. Trusting him, it’s not a crazy move. I knew he would have the potential to score. I believed in Matic, he could make a difference. When you win in the 90 ‘you can talk about luck, but the ‘we searched for 45 minutes.