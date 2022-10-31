The Special One crowns the man of the match from Verona: “We did everything to win, even 10 of them created problems for us”
José Mourinho recognizes the merits of Verona and has nothing to reproach Roma, who suffered despite the victory and an opponent in 10. “We did everything to try to win. Sometimes I go out with the feeling that I could do more to help the team, today no, I couldn’t do anything more. I changed the system twice, I put all the strikers and I believed in the talent and creativity of this child (Volpato). He signed the contract, he has potential from before team but he has a lot to learn. Trusting him, it’s not a crazy move. I knew he would have the potential to score. I believed in Matic, he could make a difference. When you win in the 90 ‘you can talk about luck, but the ‘we searched for 45 minutes.
VERONA AND ZANIOLO
–
“Verona – Mou continues – fought hard to get a point. The coach is young and good, he organized the team well even in 10. He created many difficulties for us, they did well to waste time for a few minutes”. Finally Zaniolo has also unlocked. “I’m never angry with him, because he has desire and sense for the team. Even if he doesn’t score, he creates difficulties for the opponents.”
