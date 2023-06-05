A simple but very clear gesture, which is making many Roma fans breathe a sigh of relief. After the speech given to the team after the Europa League final lost in Budapest, José Mourinho sends another important signal that suggests that his experience on the Giallorossi bench is far from running out. In fact, during the lap of the field carried out by Pellegrini and his companions to thank the public at the end of Rome-Spezia, the Special One – disqualified – joined his group on the pitch and, during the greeting to the more than 60,000 Roman fans present at the stadium, he hinted that his future is still linked to the Friedkin club.