The Special One toured the Olimpico pitch, launching a clear indication of his future: “I’m staying next season too”
A simple but very clear gesture, which is making many Roma fans breathe a sigh of relief. After the speech given to the team after the Europa League final lost in Budapest, José Mourinho sends another important signal that suggests that his experience on the Giallorossi bench is far from running out. In fact, during the lap of the field carried out by Pellegrini and his companions to thank the public at the end of Rome-Spezia, the Special One – disqualified – joined his group on the pitch and, during the greeting to the more than 60,000 Roman fans present at the stadium, he hinted that his future is still linked to the Friedkin club.
I stay here
—
Addressing the stands, Mourinho – without saying a word – indicated the field with both hands as if to say “I’m staying here, I’m not leaving”. The same message sent to his players immediately after the penalty shootout against Sevilla: “I have no regrets – he declared in Budapest – no regrets. Lorenzo and Gianluca (Pellegrini and Mancini, ndc) came to me: I’m staying here. I want to stay here for you. I stay here for you, I stay here. And that’s that. I’ll stay here, period.”
