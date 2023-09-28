After six days, only 5 points have been obtained by Roma: the numbers certify the collapse of the Giallorossi

Emanuele Zotti – ROME

Never this bad. A phrase that applies both to the Roma of the 2000s and to José Mourinho. In the Special One’s career, in fact, a worse start in the championship had never been seen. After six days of Serie A, only 5 points have been collected by the Giallorossi, the result of a victory, two draws and three defeats against Verona, Milan and newly promoted Genoa. The coach is the first to know and in the post-match at Marassi he doesn’t hide: “It’s the worst start of my career.”

HISTORICAL — – Only in 2015-16, when he sat on the Chelsea bench (a season characterized by the squad's mutiny and subsequent contract termination in December), Mou had come close to an equally negative result. On that occasion, however, the Blues had collected 7 points in six days. Furthermore, a better score was also achieved in his debut season as first coach, when on the bench of Portuguese Uniao Leiria he managed to score 9 points.

ALWAYS IN DOUBLE DIGITS — In all the other years spent on the benches of Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma, the Special One had always reached double figures, i.e. at least ten points in the standings after six games played in the league.

All Mourinho's departures 2001-02 Uniao Leiria 9 points 2002-03 Porto 14 points 2003-04 Porto 16 points 2004-05 Chelsea 14 points 2005-06 Chelsea 18 points 2006-07 Chelsea 15 points 2007-08 Chelsea 11 points 2008-09 Inter 13 points 2009-10 Inter 13 points 2010-11 Real Madrid 14 points 2011-12 Real Madrid 13 points 2012-13 Real Madrid 10 points 2013-14 Chelsea 11 points 2014-15 Chelsea 16 points 2015-16 Chelsea 7 points (contract resolution on 7/12) 2016-17 Man United 12 points 2017-18 Man United 16 points 2018-19 Man United 10 points (sacked on 12/18) 2019-20 Tottenham replaces Pochettino on 20/11 2020-21 Tottenham 11 points 2021-22 Rome 12 points 2022-23 Rome 13 points 2023-24 Rome 5 points