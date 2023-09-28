After six days, only 5 points have been obtained by Roma: the numbers certify the collapse of the Giallorossi
– ROME
Never this bad. A phrase that applies both to the Roma of the 2000s and to José Mourinho. In the Special One’s career, in fact, a worse start in the championship had never been seen. After six days of Serie A, only 5 points have been collected by the Giallorossi, the result of a victory, two draws and three defeats against Verona, Milan and newly promoted Genoa. The coach is the first to know and in the post-match at Marassi he doesn’t hide: “It’s the worst start of my career.”
HISTORICAL
—
– Only in 2015-16, when he sat on the Chelsea bench (a season characterized by the squad’s mutiny and subsequent contract termination in December), Mou had come close to an equally negative result. On that occasion, however, the Blues had collected 7 points in six days. Furthermore, a better score was also achieved in his debut season as first coach, when on the bench of Portuguese Uniao Leiria he managed to score 9 points.
ALWAYS IN DOUBLE DIGITS
—
In all the other years spent on the benches of Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma, the Special One had always reached double figures, i.e. at least ten points in the standings after six games played in the league.
All Mourinho’s departures
|2001-02 Uniao Leiria
|9 points
|2002-03 Porto
|14 points
|2003-04 Porto
|16 points
|2004-05 Chelsea
|14 points
|2005-06 Chelsea
|18 points
|2006-07 Chelsea
|15 points
|2007-08 Chelsea
|11 points
|2008-09 Inter
|13 points
|2009-10 Inter
|13 points
|2010-11 Real Madrid
|14 points
|2011-12 Real Madrid
|13 points
|2012-13 Real Madrid
|10 points
|2013-14 Chelsea
|11 points
|2014-15 Chelsea
|16 points
|2015-16 Chelsea
|7 points (contract resolution on 7/12)
|2016-17 Man United
|12 points
|2017-18 Man United
|16 points
|2018-19 Man United
|10 points (sacked on 12/18)
|2019-20 Tottenham
|replaces Pochettino on 20/11
|2020-21 Tottenham
|11 points
|2021-22 Rome
|12 points
|2022-23 Rome
|13 points
|2023-24 Rome
|5 points
