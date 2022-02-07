Moratti: “Nobody will be able to cancel what we have done together”. Materazzi: “Nobody knows how to enter the minds of players like him”. Toldo: “It’s inimitable”
José Mourinho returns after a life at San Siro, in a San Siro that is his and therefore all colored in black and blue. The Triplete coach left a beautiful memory in the Inter people, but also in those who reached that historic milestone with him. We listened to the memories of former president Massimo Moratti and his players Marco Materazzi and Francesco Toldo.
