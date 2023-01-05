José Mourinho can breathe a sigh of relief. In fact, the first victory of 2023 obtained against Thiago Motta’s Bologna did not have harmful consequences for Nicolò Zaniolo and Paulo Dybala, both replaced during the second half due to some physical problems. Especially the conditions of number 22, who went off in the 60th minute with a right knee problem, had kept Special One and most of the Roman fans anxious. A particularly delicate area for the class of ’99 who, frightened, had returned to the locker room – after kicking off a billboard – with a facial expression that was anything but serene. Fortunately, the concern vanished within a few minutes: Nicolò suffered a blow which, at the time, prompted him to ask for a change but which had no consequences. The alarm has therefore been resolved, also given the decision by the Giallorossi medical staff not to subject the player to further tests. Today the striker was evaluated again in Trigoria and his presence on Sunday with Milan is not in doubt.