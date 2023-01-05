The number 22 was evaluated again in Trigoria and his presence on Sunday is not in doubt. Good news for Joya too: only cramps for the Argentine
José Mourinho can breathe a sigh of relief. In fact, the first victory of 2023 obtained against Thiago Motta’s Bologna did not have harmful consequences for Nicolò Zaniolo and Paulo Dybala, both replaced during the second half due to some physical problems. Especially the conditions of number 22, who went off in the 60th minute with a right knee problem, had kept Special One and most of the Roman fans anxious. A particularly delicate area for the class of ’99 who, frightened, had returned to the locker room – after kicking off a billboard – with a facial expression that was anything but serene. Fortunately, the concern vanished within a few minutes: Nicolò suffered a blow which, at the time, prompted him to ask for a change but which had no consequences. The alarm has therefore been resolved, also given the decision by the Giallorossi medical staff not to subject the player to further tests. Today the striker was evaluated again in Trigoria and his presence on Sunday with Milan is not in doubt.
ONLY CRAMP
—
No problem for Dybala either, the footballer had left the pitch in the half hour of the second half in the throes of cramps. A fairly obvious consequence after returning to play as a starter after 87 days. Not surprisingly, in the Special One plans, the Argentine should have played only 60 minutes against the Emilians. However, the annoyance accused by Zaniolo forced the Portuguese staff to change plans, leaving the number 21 on the pitch longer than expected. So he too will take part in the Giallorossi expedition which will leave for Milan on Saturday. After having already decided the San Siro match against Inter, Joya now hopes to repeat herself with the Rossoneri.
January 5th – 3.18pm
