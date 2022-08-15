Just under a year ago, José Mourinho’s video on the train with pizza and cola had collected thousands of likes. The Special One at the time had just returned from a 4-0 win against Salernitana at Arechi. Yesterday he did an encore, this time exaggerating …

Pizza for everyone

Roma’s winning debut again against the grenades, 1-0 with Cristante’s goal, was in fact celebrated with 60 pizzas – strictly from the same restaurant at the time – which the Portuguese coach had delivered directly to the exit of the stadium. The menu that Mou likes so much was also shared last night with players and staff. What is inaugurating a delicious tradition?