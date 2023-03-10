The Roma coach, after the clear victory against Real Sociedad, praised his group: “I can’t ask for more and we only had one striker on the bench, otherwise maybe…”

José Mourinho says he is satisfied with the victory in the Europa League against Real Sociedad: “They had the ball and created problems, the merit of us, of the boys, was the organization and empathy on the pitch between them – said the coach Giallorossi to Sky – It’s very difficult to play against a rumble, it wasn’t new for us but it’s difficult. You have to have a strong mentality when you don’t have a lot of ball. We controlled the game sometimes even without having the ball, then this came along important goal of 2-0 and after that we just had to check the last minutes”.

praise to Dybala and El Shaarawy — “They all work from a defensive point of view, as Dybala does it says it all. Let’s make our limits even our strength. This 2-0 is only good if we don’t lose with a three-goal difference in the second leg”. And then: “Stephan (El Shaarawy, ed) is a player who scores goals, he had legs, petrol, he arrived and scored with an important action that we had prepared like this. In the second half – added Mourinho – we missed the ball a bit, but I’m happy with what the boys did, I can’t ask for more. Now we have a dangerous week, after the return with Real Sociedad we play against Lazio, even if for me playing with them is like play with Milan or Juve, but that’s not the case in this city.” See also Mou's tears: "Today I feel 100% Romanista. And I stay to carry on the project"

striker issue — “It was a strategy, but it wasn’t easy to choose. We only had one striker on the bench. Solbakken wasn’t even there. I remembered yesterday’s match where Bayern Munich had Gnabry, Sané and Mané on the bench. I would like to even just one of them. Maybe I’ll put him in Dybala’s place and we win with more goals. El Shaarawy also plays behind and it’s hard for him. The boys are fantastic.”

