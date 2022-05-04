“It is possible, very possible, to win but only if we are at the highest level. And if people want to play with us they will play with us. If we have 70,000 people who come to see the game it’s one thing, if we have 70,000 people to play with us then it will be something else “. Josè Mourinho, in his words, doesn’t want to be at the press conference (“I only do it because I have to”) and doesn’t want to do anything other than “stay focused with the team and the staff”. The reason is clear: Mourinho is looking forward to tomorrow evening and for Roma, in a full Olympic match, to play the second leg of the Conference against Leicester. After the draw of a week ago in England, a sort of early final arrives but Mou wants the real one, the one from Tirana: “We deserve it, this is our cup, we started in August in Turkey”.

The charge of the people

–

The contribution of the fans will be fundamental: “There is no doubt about the empathy between us, we have been together for 10 months with more or less beautiful moments. We play at the Olimpico and it would be nice to celebrate this empathy that remains beyond the results. We deserve to finish well. I tell the fans that I would like them to play the game with us. You can stay in the stadium as spectators and you can stay in the stadium to play ”. Roma will have all the players available except Mkhitaryan, a heavy absence, and Mou does not deny it: “There are top teams that have two equal players per position, we don’t. But we can do different things. We are not a perfect team, but we will try to hide the flaws we have and we will try to explore the small weaknesses that our opponents will surely have. Like in Leicester I would like a match with just one save by Rui in 90 ‘, in any case our players must have the maturity to manage everything in a rational and unemotional way. We want to go to the final and leave everything we have ”. The Roma fans want it, the owners also want it: “The Friedkins know me, they know that before the game my life is made up of me, my assistants and my players, I don’t like being with other people, I’m here because I have to . I also know them, beyond being in love with the club they are in love with football and the nature of football and get to important moments. There is respect for our privacy and our focus ”. Today is a year since he was announced as Roma manager but for Mourinho it is not yet time to take stock: “I really like being here, I’m happy, but I want more and think about something bigger next season. For sure I knew the project and I’m happy to share all this with my players, we deserve something special ”.