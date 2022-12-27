“Playing on that surface is like running on a Portuguese beach,” the Roma coach said a few months ago. “I make teams play with 700 passes on the ground. So the conditions are not suitable for me” the Lazio coach had reiterated. During the break, the World Sport and Health intervened

Maurizio Sarri and José Mourinho have received an unexpected Christmas present. A novelty that will directly affect the performance of Lazio and Rome starting from the resumption of the championship. At least that’s the main goal. The news concerns the turf of the Stadio Olimpico, criticized several times by the technicians of the two teams in the capital in the first part of the season due to the poor conditions encountered. In fact, during the World Cup break, Sport e Salute – the company that manages the Foro Italico facility – arranged for the lawn which, in view of the second part of the championship and the Six Nations rugby matches scheduled for February, it is completely reseeded and strengthened. The field has undergone numerous maintenance interventions over the weeks which, together with the work of the agronomists, have contributed to the improvement of the lawn. See also Jon Rahm goes into US Masters as the man to beat this year

THE INTERVENTIONS — Following the interruption of the championship, Sport e Salute met with both clubs, with the aim of improving the situation. In fact, after the “Match of Peace” the pitch underwent a series of interventions aimed at improving the density and robustness of the turf, using technological means such as phyto-lamps (capable of reproducing sunlight), natural products , such as vegetable amino acids and root development bioactivators, and new generation products substantially originating from the treatment of algae with their biodynamic characteristics. In addition, various sowings were carried out suitable for developing in winter and, at present, the lawn complies with the criteria imposed by the UEFA Pitch quality program.

FIELD OF POTATOES — The conditions of the ground at the Olimpico had infuriated both Rome and Lazio in recent months. The first to point the finger at the Foro Italico gardeners, already at the end of August, was Mourinho: “Playing on that surface is really hard, it’s like running on a Portuguese beach”. Statements also shared by Sarri who, in the following weeks, had increased the dose: “The conditioning of the field is enormous. I don’t know what Lotito will do, if this is the terrain he must get another coach. We can’t play here, we’ll go elsewhere. I have teams play with 700 ground passes. So the conditions are not suitable for me”. Harsh words, which had led Sport and Health to organize some meetings with some representatives of the two clubs, precisely to discuss the conditions of the pitch. Now – months later – the interventions implemented during the break the situation should have improved, to the delight of Sarri and the Special One. See also PSG scores 3 goals against Toulouse and wins again. Neymar and Mbappé scored

December 27, 2022 (change December 27, 2022 | 16:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mou #Sarri #allies #grass #Olimpico #improved