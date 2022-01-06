The Roma coach after the defeat against Milan: “We’ve always been in the game, that’s why I have to talk about the referee too”

“We fielded a very low quality, but I don’t understand what Chiffi and Aureliano at the Var did. Maybe he wanted to be on the pitch, instead he had to stay there, in his office, have a cup of tea or a beer. and not become the protagonist “. In this sentence there is all of José Mourinho’s thoughts on Milan-Rome. On the one hand the mistakes of his team that he didn’t really like (the 2-0 goal, the lost ball that leads to Ibra’s missed penalty), on the other hand the referees’ decisions that he liked even less.

It starts from Rome: “We have always been in the game until Karsdorp was sent off, then we played a low game at a technical level, we made a few basic things wrong, the penalty we granted (that of Ibra, ed), the 2-0 goal, we lost the ball too easily. But we have always been in the game and for this reason, unfortunately, I also have to talk about the referee and the var. ”

no uniformity – Mourinho admits that, if he had refereed, he would not have given the penalty for an alleged touch by Abraham, nor for an alleged foul by Tonali on Zaniolo or the final one by Mancini. But, he asks, uniformity of judgment: “First of all, I did not see clear images of Abraham’s rigor, you can see the movement in which he extends his arm but you do not see the contact. Aureliano was at home or in the office, but you can see that he wanted to stay here since he stopped the game. For me none of the three episodes was a penalty, if I had refereed, but we ask for uniformity and instead at the referee level we are always, let’s say, unlucky. The Var – says Mourinho – must stay quietly and quietly, Aureliano instead wanted to call the referee, do the phenomenon, and Chiffi didn’t have the personality at San Siro to do anything else. But we played a low overall game, I don’t deny it. ” The synthesis? It is provided by Mourinho himself: “We are a medium quality team that without referee errors could have had a few more points”.

emergency – Final remarks on the match against Juventus that Roma will face on Sunday without Karsdorp and Mancini, disqualified: “If I think about it, I know it will be hard for us, we will try to improve, let’s see if we can have someone for Sunday even without training (Maitland- Niles, ed). But within these difficulties we will see if we can do something “.

