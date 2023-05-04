Not surprising, but always newsworthy. The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè is about to open the investigation to refer José Mourinho after the words spoken against the referee Chiffi at the end of the match against Monza. Roma will also be deferred for strict liability. It should be kept in mind that Mourinho, after the Cremona affair against the referee Serra, is a repeat offender. For Special One, the risk of disqualification in view of Saturday’s Champions League match against Inter at the Olimpico is concrete. The sports judge does not express his opinion on the matter but the federal court: there is also the hypothesis of a plea bargain.

the words

—

At the end of Monza-Roma 1-1, with Celik sent off for a second yellow card in the 95th minute, Mourinho expressed himself as follows towards the referee: “The worst referee I’ve met in my career, and I’ve met many. He had no influence on the result but he’s poor: technically awful, he’s not empathetic, he doesn’t build relationships with anyone, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he’s dead tired. Roma don’t have the strength that other teams have to say they don’t want certain referees. Even if sometimes it seems to me that he doesn’t even have the desire… The club has to grow even at this level. I stopped working for the last 20 minutes because I knew that otherwise I would get a red, it always happens with him. I took to the field with the microphone, I protected myself”. Palladino, coach of Monza, instead praised the work of the match director: “In my opinion he is among the best referees, he did nothing wrong. If anything, I was angry with the fourth official, I’ve never seen an opposing bench protest like the one today, a scandalous thing.”