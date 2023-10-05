“Horrible first half, I didn’t like it at all. We never pressed, little movement with the ball, while in the second half we changed pace, intensity and aggression and I quite liked the boys”: this is what José Mourinho told Sky Sport afterwards Roma’s 4-0 victory over Servette.

creativity

—

On the Belotti-Lukaku duo he said instead that “when we play with the two without Dybala we lack creativity, the connection between midfield and attack. It’s different to play with and without Paulo”. Regarding the difficulties that the midfield is experiencing, he then explained that Roma would need time “which we don’t have, because we need points”, adding that Roma “have not yet found solidity”. Finally he concluded by commenting on Pellegrini’s injury: “Unfortunately he is a player with enormous potential, but he has this medical history which cyclically brings him problems. I haven’t spoken to him yet, but from his body language it seemed like a muscular problem to me.”