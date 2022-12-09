An undated picture of American mathematician Theodore Motzkin. SAINT ANDREWS UNIVERSITY

The first illustration from last week, with its differently colored broken lines, is not a minimalist abstract painting, but rather a graphical representation of the 63 different Delannoy paths in a 3 x 3 grid, or D(3, 3 ). And as Salva Fuster points out: “To count the number of monotonous routes in which we can also go diagonally, one of the images in the article can be useful, since the coloration depends on the number of diagonal segments. For each case (depending on the number of diagonal segments), it would be convenient to use repeating permutations with the remaining North and East segments”.

And Luca Tanganelli adds: “In effect, distinguishing the cases according to the number of diagonal segments gives that D(m, n) = (m, n)(m – n, 0) + (m + 1, n – 1)( m – n + 2, 1) + (m + 2, n – 2)(m – n + 4, 2) +…+ (m + n, 0)(m + n, n)”.

And Francisco Montesinos points out: “As there is no going back, D(m, n) = D(m – 1, n) + D(m – 1, n – 1) + D(m, n – 1)”.

There is no simple formula that gives the value of D(m, n) as a function of m and n; it is necessary to resort to summations, matrices or infinite series. And since each Delannoy number depends on two integers, they cannot be listed linearly, a double-entry table is required, called the Delannoy matrix.

Note that D(0, 0) = 1, D(0, n) = 1, D(n, 0) = 1 for any value of n. How is this justified, given that there are no 0 row or 0 column grids?

From grids to circles

If we mark 4 points on a circle, in how many different ways can we draw non-intersecting chords between those points? If we also count the option of not drawing any strings, there are 9 possibilities: 1 with 0 strings, 6 with 1 string and 2 with 2 strings.

Note that it is not possible to draw 3 chords without any being cut, so 0, 1 and 2 chords are, with 4 points, the only possibilities.

With this construction we have found the fourth of the Motzkin numbers (named after the American mathematician Theodore Motzkin), corresponding to 4 points. If we only plot one point on the circle, we only have the option 0 chords, so the first Motzkin number is 1. With 2 points, we can plot one chord or none, so the second Motzkin number is 2. With 3 points we can not trace any chord or the 3 that join points two to two, so the third Motzkin number is 4. And we have already seen that the fifth is 9. We have, then, the sequence:

1, 2, 4, 9…

As follows? I am satisfied with the fifth, because the sixth is 51 and it is quite difficult to find it. And the sequence grows rapidly:

…51, 127, 323, 835, 2188, 5798…

And the obligatory metaquestion: why do I mention Motzkin’s numbers after talking about Delannoy’s? What is the relationship between the two types of numbers?

As a curiosity, the Motzkin primes, that is, the Motzkin numbers that are also prime, have aroused the interest of mathematicians despite their scarcity (or precisely because of it). So far only four are known:

2, 127, 15511 and 953467954114363.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.