The Marco Simoncelli racetrack in Misano hosts the fifth round of the WorldSBK championship this weekend and all fans who will have access to the paddock of the Italian circuit will have the unique opportunity to check the oil and engine conditions of their bikes, regardless of brand of lubricants they usually use.

Motul, one of the main sponsors of the championship, has brought its sophisticated Racing Lab to the Misano circuit, a mobile unit equipped with various scientific instruments for analyzing lubricants. The Racing Lab is able to analyze a sample of engine oil from a team, but also one sent by the public, regardless of the manufacturer or oil specification, to carry out a series of checks to verify its status and, consequently, the motorcycle engine health.

Thanks to this pioneering initiative, enthusiasts will be able to benefit from the same controls and guarantees reserved for teams competing in SBK.

The Motul FIM Superbike World Championship, the highest level of competition in the world for production motorcycles, is an extreme test for any lubricant. Many of the manufacturer’s products are tested in full competition before being introduced to the market.

“At Motul, we firmly believe in the importance of being close to our audience of people who take care of their bikes. This year, for the Misano round, we decided to bring our Motul Racing Lab to the paddock. This mobile laboratory all “The cutting-edge is able to analyze the lubricants used in your engine. This service is offered free of charge to all the competing teams, but also to all the public who have access to the paddock”, explains Fabrizio D’Ottavi, Group Powersports Communication Manager of Motul.

“It is important to note that this initiative from Motul is available to everyone, regardless of the oil they use or buy, and we want to offer this high-tech analysis to look for metallic elements in the lubricant, detect premature or accelerated engine wear and understand if one or more parts need to be replaced. In addition to analyzing the composition of the lubricant, it can also be used to reveal other factors that could damage the engine and significantly limit its performance”, adds D’Ottavi.

For more information, visit the site motulracinglab. com.