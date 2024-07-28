(Article under update)



The preliminary hearing judge of Verbania, Rosa Maria Fornelli, today did not take any decision regarding the request to send eight people, including two companies, accused of the Mottarone tragedy to trial. The judge instead invited the Verbania prosecutor’s office to modify the charges, as she believes the aggravating circumstance of accident prevention and the existence of intentional crimes should be excluded, accepting the defense’s arguments. For the preliminary hearing judge, the charges should be contested as manslaughter, multiple manslaughter and manslaughter. This could ease the position of some. The court will return on September 12th.