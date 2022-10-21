Mottarone massacre, the evidentiary incident and those audio shocks

The tremendous is back topical tragedy of the Mottaronewhich took place on May 23, 2021 and cost his life to 14 people. A cabin of the cable car that gives Stresa led to the top of the mountain suddenly broke off doing plummet in the void all passengers, the only one to save himself little Eitan just 6 years old. At the court of Verbania – reads the Corriere della Sera – it has begun the evidentiary incidentthere are 12 people and 2 companies registered in the register of investigated for this terrible story. “I feel responsible. I don’t sleep at night anymore, it’s a nightmare. Only praying for missing persons helps me, ”she says in a trembling voice Gabriele Tadini; “my life is over May 23, »says Enrico disconsolately Perocchio: the head of service and the director of the Mottarone cableway.

THE experts appointed by the investigating judge – continues the Corriere – illustrate to prosecutors, defenders and lawyers of the civil parties analyses on causes of the accident that point against shortcomings in maintenance and in security measures. After break of the rope drawer, due to usury And corrosionthe cabin crashed because the emergency brakes had been released with the “forks“. The breaking noise recorded by the cameras was reproduced amid the emotion. “Like it pop of a huge whip“, called him a witness.

Subscribe to the newsletter

