Mottarone massacre, “never done specific work on the plant”

There tragedy of the Mottarone continues to be a unsolved mystery. One year after that dramatic May 23in which the collapse of the cable car that gives Stresa he wore at altitude and that cost his life to 14 peoplecheck one new appraisal that fore all over again picture of the situation. For almost five very long years – reads the Corriere della Sera – the corrosion has dented and weakened the most delicate part of the hauling rope of the Mottarone cable car as long as it has sold at the “fatigueAnd it broke. Only the periodic maintenance it could have prevented the breakup, but no one ever bothered to do a specific job on the implant. Electron microscope examinations will tell what he has corroded the wires, but the technicians have already an idea about what might have happened.

This is confirmed – continues the Corriere – by one of the experts, Professor Antonello De Lucawhich last Thursday, after the last inspection on the Mottaronesaid: “Today we have a clearer picture. It must have happened something from within. For me the mantle external it’s always been homogeneous and from the inside began to deteriorateuntil he no longer had the efficiency to sustain the cabin weight“. The prosecutor asks him what could have happened and he replies that” the corrosion it could be due to water which is entered the rope and rusted it or ai residues of the realization of the fused head in which it is used zinc chloridea agent highly corrosive which must be eliminated with a thorough washing“.

Read also:

EU report and US retail: markets towards distressing volatility

Wheat emergency, a UN mandate (if it wakes up) to protect exports

Finland-Nato, Di Maio: “Everyone agrees. It’s already a world war on the markets”

Calenda like Renzi points to Draghi for the 2023 political elections

Rai-Dania Mondini case: why it is not right to put on the “petomaniac”

Record TV ratings for Eurovision final: 42% share. Thwart hacker attacks

Here are the “100 things to know and do in Ancona and the Conero Riviera”

Lorenzo Insigne in tears for the farewell to Napoli after 13 years. VIDEO

Sorare, partnership with Major League Baseball announced

Nespresso, presented the new blends of the World Exploration range