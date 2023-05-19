Exactly two years after that 23 May 2021, when 14 people lost their lives on the Stresa-Mottarone cable car due to the fall of a cabin, the Verbania prosecutor has closed the investigation for 8 of the 14 people and companies under investigation. A request for indictment is looming for all: these are two companies – Ferrovie del Mottarone and Leitner, in charge of maintenance – and six people.

For the first company, the following are under investigation: Luigi Nerini, owner, Enrico Perocchio, operations manager, and Gabriele Tadini, head of service. For Leitner, the following are under investigation: Anton Seeber, chairman of the board of directors, Martin Leitner, managing director, and Peter Rabanser, head of customer service. Filing was requested for the 6 technicians under investigation, to whom the companies had entrusted the checks. From the first investigations, Ansa reports, two particularly relevant elements emerged: the conditions of the cable which was then severed and the failure of the safety brake. In the notice of conclusion of the investigation, the prosecutors write that the “monthly visual checks on the section of hauling rope near the coupling point to the trolley (fused head), foreseen by the use and maintenance manual, were not carried out”.

Similarly, we read, the “signs of degradation of the rope” were not detected, which “progressively deteriorated, until it broke”. At the graft site, “about 68% of the wires” were damaged. The investigators accuse the service manager Gabriele Tadini and the operations manager Enrico Perocchio of having hidden the anomalies: the former would not have noted down the problems found on the system, while the latter – aware of the falsity of the registers – would have countersigned the deeds. The alleged crimes are various: attack on transport safety, removal or willful omission of precautions against accidents at work, culpable disaster, multiple manslaughter, very serious bodily harm and false public deed.