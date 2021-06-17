Mottarone cable car video, social networks attack Mentana for the choice to show the video: “Jackal and hypocrite”

Yesterday various news and information programs broadcast the video showing the last moments of life of the 14 people who fell to their deaths on the Stresa-Mottatone cable car. The video went viral but as happened for Eriksen’s illness during the Denmark-Finland match at the 2020 European Championships, many have wondered what the limit is between ethics and the right to press. Even the Tg of La7 conducted by Enrico Mentana has released videos of the Mottarone cable car and on social networks a real rain of criticism has been unleashed against it.

Mottarone cable car video, Mentana defends itself: “People need to know, I don’t accept journalism lessons”

Mentana defended the choice to show the film stating that the public must be informed. According to the journalist, the video of the Stresa tragedy is in fact comparable to that of the planes that hit the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001. “An indispensable document for the judiciary. For all, the visual testimony of a criminal tampering that led to to the death of 14 people “, he reiterates on Facebook commenting on the Open article on the Mottarone cable car. The journalist then stated that from the height of his 40-year experience he does not require deontology lessons from anyone.

Mentana’s justifications have not served to curb the wave of criticism on social networks. There are those who accuse him of being “a jackal” and a hypocrite in the light of his comment at Giuseppe Conte’s press conference in which the former Premier attacked his political opponents with names and surnames on live TV.

The disgust of the news that to make two more plays show the video of the Mottarone cable car when it falls. The news was abundantly told that there was a need to show the video and make the commentary on it, madonna you are jackals – sara ♐︎ (@__aranel) June 16, 2021

Still others accuse him of profiting from the pain and suffering of the victims’ relatives and that his intent is not to provide information but to provide morally questionable entertainment.

The need was felt for yet another spectacularization of a tragedy. The need was felt for yet another click-catcher article based on pornography of the macabre, complete with a video of the incident. Mentana & Co be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/nqYyAXU03T – Ventotene Committee (@ComVentotene) June 16, 2021

Finally, many who did not like Mentana’s words in defense of the choice to show the video of the Mottarone cable car.