Eitan, the child who survived the Mottarone tragedywill not be a civil party in the ongoing trial in Verbania, after reaching an economic agreement, compensation of over 3 million euros overall according to accredited sources – reached with the parties. A decision that will be formalized in the hearing scheduled for tomorrow – the lawyer Fabrizio Ventimiglia will withdraw the request to join as a civil party – and which, although he will not be able to restore to the nine-year-old what was taken from him (in the crash of 23 May 2021 has lost his parents, his little brother and his great-grandparents), will be able to allow him to stay away from the courtrooms and face the future with (economic) serenity.