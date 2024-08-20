Turin (Reuters)

Juventus beat newly promoted Como 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium in coach Thiago Motta’s first match in charge, with striker Samuel Mbangula giving Juve the lead in the 23rd minute with his first Serie A goal, firing home a low shot after a fine individual effort.

The home side extended their lead in first-half stoppage time when striker Timothy Weah converted a cross from Kenan Yildiz, matching the feat of team-mate Mbangula, and Andrea Cambiaso completed his side’s hat-trick with a long-range strike near the end.

A rejuvenated Juventus have begun a new chapter under Motta, who led Bologna into the Champions League last season and now hopes to bring the Serie A title back to Turin for the first time in four years.

It was a tough night for visitors Como, who challenged Juventus for possession but lacked the quality to create clear-cut chances on their return to Serie A after 21 years.