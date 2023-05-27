Thiago Motta thinks about Napoli (“A fantastic match to be able to experience”) but it is clear that the future also wants its part. The Bologna coach has a contract until 2024 and wants to stay, then it is clear that strategies and plans will have to be discussed with Joey Saputo, the Rossoblu president who returned to the city this morning. “I have players in my head who have to stay for me. We must all be on the same line and internal and external communication is important. Clarity and transparency are essential to raise ambitions. We met the president, said goodbye and we’ll see each other again during the week – says Thiago – Now I’m 100% focused on tomorrow’s match but I’ll meet with the president next week to talk about the deficit plan to understand what this strategy concerns. We’ll talk about that too.” Clarity of goals and possibilities.