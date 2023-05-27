The coach on the eve of Napoli: “It will be a great match against the Italian champions. I have seen the president and we will meet again to clarify all the points, we need total harmony”
Thiago Motta thinks about Napoli (“A fantastic match to be able to experience”) but it is clear that the future also wants its part. The Bologna coach has a contract until 2024 and wants to stay, then it is clear that strategies and plans will have to be discussed with Joey Saputo, the Rossoblu president who returned to the city this morning. “I have players in my head who have to stay for me. We must all be on the same line and internal and external communication is important. Clarity and transparency are essential to raise ambitions. We met the president, said goodbye and we’ll see each other again during the week – says Thiago – Now I’m 100% focused on tomorrow’s match but I’ll meet with the president next week to talk about the deficit plan to understand what this strategy concerns. We’ll talk about that too.” Clarity of goals and possibilities.
Motta announces that Aebischer will play in place of the suspended Orsolini, that Arnautovic “I’ve seen him as always” and that Napoli “I expect him to the fullest for how he has always faced matches. He has always played football, in the three phases of the game, also considering the transition. They have always done well. I hope for the best Naples possible. She won the championship with a big difference compared to the others. Playing against a team of this level is a great challenge.”
