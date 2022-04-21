Spice – “I watched the match against Inter and coldly I can say that we could have done better, especially in the finalization phase where we were too wrong. Let’s look ahead and try not to repeat the same mistakes. “Thus Thiago Motta, coach of Spezia, two days before the championship match against Turin. “We are in full battle for salvation and we cannot afford to relax even for a moment, we must remain focused on the championship we are playing. Nothing has changed in the way we work, we give our best every day to reap the fruits of our work”, he said. added the Ligurian technician.

“The team is doing well, both mentally and physically, they are training well. Dmoani 22 April I will evaluate who will be available to take the field on Saturday. Nzola like the others is part of the group and based on the work done this week he will have the possibility or not to be part of the squad and therefore to take the field. We still have one training session left to decide, and on Saturday I will bring the best possible team to Turin. ”

Speaking of his opponents, Motta underlined that “Bremer is a great player and this year he had a great season. Torino has quality players, led by a very competitive coach who I am sure will give his all to win: I expect a great match. We will face them with a lot of respect as we always have and will continue to do “.

“Am I too evasive in the post game on the Nzola theme? I have answered the questions that have been asked to me, and I hope to have the right to do it in the way I think appropriate. I am very respectful of the opinion of others, but I would like my opinions to be respected in the same way“, he reiterated. Finally on the battle for salvation questioned after the victory of Salernitana in Udine.

“This is football, this is the championship we are facing and it is difficult for all the teams that are fighting either for the Scudetto or for salvation. We know it will be like this until the end, we must stay focused and continue on our path, working at the most, day by day, that’s what we have always done and will continue like this “, he concluded.

