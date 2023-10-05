Before leaving the conference room, Thiago is “blocked” by a… far-reaching question: without going into the merits of the individuals, what did his Treble-winning Inter team have in common with the team that reached the Champions League final last year? ? “The same desire to fight, the compactness, the idea of ​​giving each other a hand, running. Eto’o was a full-back, remember…? Now you look at the teams and they all run, united. They help each other. Last year’s result gave further certainties for this Inter, a greater awareness of the group that is growing: you don’t reach the Champions League final by chance” smiles Thiago Motta two days before facing Inter, the team not only first in the standings but also the one ahead of Bologna in terms of goals conceded: 3 for the Nerazzurri and 4 (like Nice) for Bologna, which is therefore the second best defense in Europe. Bologna has Kristiansen out due to injury after Posch and Lucumi: three quarters of the starting defense in short. “But I’m not worried: I love the defensive phase because if done well it is the symbol of a team in which everyone works for each other, everyone is available to defend their home.”