The Ministy of Public works has given the go ahead for the construction of a roundabout to replace the Motril N-340, T-junction entrance (Salobreña side).

The news was gratefully received by the Mayor, even though it is only an initial approval (published in the latest BOE, or National Gazette).

The project will have to be put before the general public so that anybody can raise objections; hence the provisional or initial approval.

The junction (which has only been around since 1982/83 as before the straight section of the N-320 after the junction did not exist) has been the scene of many accidents because of drivers misjudging the speed of oncoming cars whilst waiting to cross over .

The roundabout will cost some 480,000 euros. It will be funded by the Ministry of Public Works, which has already spent 18m euros on the roads within the Province of Granada since June 2018.

