Extra road controls are being carried out on the Costa Tropical, this weekend to check that people arriving from inland are not breaking Covid restrictions.

The Police Local in Salobreña, Motril and Almuñécar will be carrying out this task from now until Easter Sunday at the entrances to their respective municipalities whereas the Guardia Civil will be checking the exit points from the A-7 and A-44 highways.

In Motril they intend to go further, explained the Councilor for Citizen Safety, Mara Escámez, by using a drone to keep an eye on places like The Esplanades, where several bars and restaurants are found, as well as the beach areas, to make sure that there are no gatherings that contravene the Covid restrictions.

The Local Police will be paying special attention to beach bars to see that their maximum occupation limitations are observed; to make sure people are wearing masks, and to make sure that these establishments are keeping to the permitted closing times.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)