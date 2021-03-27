Motril Town Hall will be collecting municipal car tax starting the last day of this month, lasting until the 31st of May.

The Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles, better known as the IVTM will be delivered in bill form to your home before the end of the voluntary payment period mentioned above. If you don’t receive it, then you can do either of the following three things:

* Go to the Tax management office in the Town Hall building; ie, C / Plaza de la Libertad, No. 3, bringing with you a copy of your TIE.

* Use one of the Municipal District Offices.

* Do it online: https://sede.motril.es

As for paying the bill once you’ve go it:

* Through any of the following banks: Bankia, BBVA or the Caja Rural de Granada.

* Online using a credit card via the Town Hall webpage (www.motril.es) Bankia Collaborating Entity Payment Gateway link.

In order to avoid queuing up or delays, it is recommended that you set up a standing order from any bank entity.

If you have do have a standing order in place, it will be charged to your account starting the 30th of April.

