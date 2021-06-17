Motril Town Hall will now allow people to bathe in the sea on the night of San Juan – the whole of Costa Tropical agreed to cancel San Juan festivities.

The Counselor for Citizen Safety, who is head of the Local Police, explained that together with the Civil Guard and the National Police, safety will be ensured.

However, this move does not mean that camping, the lighting of bonfires or gatherings with music will be permitted. All such activity will be strictly forbidden from 21.00h onwards.

It just means that if you want to go down to the beach for a midnight dip, as is the custom, you can.

“The Night of San Juan is synonymous with fire and water. Last year, unfortunately, there was neither, but for this 2021 our intention is that there will at least be water, ”explained the Mayor, Luisa García Chamorro.

She said that some weeks ago that the town halls along Costa Tropical agreed before the Mancommunity of Municipalities to cancel San Juan celebration in order to stop large gatherings, as, she says, her first priority is public health.

“We’re not going to allow anything that would increase the number of Covid cases,” she assured.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)