The Motril Air Show (our front-page photo in the June printed edition) will take place this Sunday, so make sure that you don’t miss it.

The XV Motril Air Festival will be different from previous years because of in-place heath measures, but even so, offers a spectacular event for your diary.

The Chairman of the Orion Aeronautical Association, José Miguel Pérez Juárez, explained how the aeroplanes and helicopters that will cross the skies will be visible, not only from the beach but from further afield, “it is an event that allows spectators to watch from the beach, the paseo and nearby areas so that large gatherings can be avoided on the shoreline on Poniente a Granada ”.

The Mayor of Motril, who attended the show’s presentation yesterday, expressed gratitude towards the Orion Aeronautical Association “For its abundant efforts, against winds and tide and every other sort of obstacle to bring this great tourism event to Motril.”

