First pole for Aprilia in the MotoGP class. Spaniard Aleix Espargaro takes the Italian manufacturer to pole position in the Argentine GP, setting a time of 1’37 “688 in qualifying. Second time for the Ducati of another Iberian, Jorge Martin, who stops the clock on 1 ‘ 37 ” 839. Third place for Luca Marini, who laps in 1’38 ” 119 on the Ducati. Fourth time for Pol Espargaro’s Honda (1’38 ” 165)