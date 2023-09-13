The roar and colors of the motocross bike, with slaloms and wheelies, or simply with small walks behind the back of a great champion. To leave behind, even just for a few hours, the anxiety and stress of hospitalization. This is the objective of ‘mototherapy’ which aims to make the experience of hospitalization of young patients in hospital more positive, contribute to the rehabilitation process also to increase children’s autonomy, psycho-physical well-being and the inclusion of children and adults with disabilities. Now motor therapy arrives at the Chamber in the bill (AC113 – Provisions for the recognition and promotion of motor therapy) presented today in the Social Affairs Commission, with first signatory Massimiliano Panizzut (Lega) and related hearings.

The aim of the PDL in question is therefore to guarantee “formal recognition of motor therapy in order to allow its even greater diffusion in Italian hospitals, in social-health and social-welfare structures, but also in the squares of Italian cities”, yes reads in the document.

The project, born from an idea of ​​the freestyle motocross champion Vanni Oddera, was – in March 2020 – the subject of study by the medical team at the pediatric oncology department of the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. “The protagonist of this investigation was a sample made up of 50 patients, with an average age of 9.2 years, of whom 43% were male and 73% affected by leukemia, from 50 parents with an average age of 33.2 years, of whom 83% were female, and 25 healthcare workers including doctors and nurses, of whom 95% were female – yes explains in the text – During the various hospital appointments with the Freestyle Motocross champions, questionnaires were submitted to evaluate above all the emotional state before and after the moments of motor therapy. In particular for young patients, the objective was to measure their perception of pain, emotions and sensations, sense of autonomy and self-sufficiency. For the parents we focused on the level of stress and emotions and finally for the operators the perception of the effects of motor therapy on the patients was measured”.

The results of the investigation, published in the journal ‘European Journal Of Integrative Medicine’, “confirmed the important benefits ensured by motor therapy in terms of reduction in the perception of pain, as regards patients, as well as reduction in stress levels, as regards parentswith an increase in positive emotions for both at the expense of negative ones”, reports the work.

Motor therapy, from a simple experimentation in a private context, has increasingly expanded to involve hundreds of people, structuring itself into events open to the public. “In addition, over time, motor therapy events have landed in hospitals and their pediatric departments: many motor therapy experiences have already been carried out in various Italian hospitals, among which, in September 2018, we recall the freestyle motorbike show held in the outdoor spaces of the Regina Margherita hospital”, highlights the bill.