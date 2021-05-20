In Thailand they are known as “tuk-tuk”, in Pakistan as “chand gari” and in Peru It’s called a mototaxi. That light motor tricycle who climbs the steep dirt streets of the most inaccessible hills of Lima, has become the best ally of the campaign of vaccination against the coronavirus.

At the gates of the Cuartel Barbones sports complex, a space adapted as a vaccination center in the Lima district of El Agustino, the flow of motorcycle taxis is constant, as there are several residents of the most remote neighborhoods who come aboard this particular transport to their appointment to receive the doses with which they hope to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Sixta Palacios and his mother, Fe, 94, get off one of them. The driver Esteban Delgado helps the old woman get out of the vehicle and sit in the wheelchair with which she enters the compound, guarded by the military, where she will receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

When he loses sight of Sixta and Fe, Delgado lacks time to shout “motorcycle is leaving, daddy,” the slogan he sings daily to attract passengers who enter and leave this vaccination point.

“I take them home, I help them get off, and since they are elderly people we have to go more slowly through the potholes,” this expert driver tells the EFE agency, who at the age of 16 at the controls of a mototaxi knows by heart area.

Mototaxis transport people to be vaccinated and also doctors who deliver the doses. Photo: EFE

Doctors on three wheels

Beyond the fact that for many this is the means to reach the vaccine, this vehicle of Asian origin, so characteristic of Peruvian cities, took on another unavoidable role in the midst of the immunization campaign against covid-19.

Is that it is the only transport capable of bringing the doses closer to the elderly who live at the top of the hills and they cannot travel to the vaccination sites.

“We have implemented the modality of home visits since we have many elderly people with disabilities, very vulnerable, who live alone and cannot move. El Agustino is a high area and for them it is difficult to move,” Johana Idelfonso, head of immunizations from the Directorate of Comprehensive Health Networks (Diris) of Lima East.

Thus, aboard the tricycles, medical brigades travel weekly or biweekly with the vaccine doses in refrigerators slung over their shoulders, protected with light blue suits, gloves and a double mask, heading for the sandy hill of El Agustino.

An inhabitant of “Cerro El Agustino”, in Lima, Peru, receives the vaccine against the coronavirus, days ago. Photo: EFE

This system had already been used in other vaccination campaigns, such as the flu, years ago.

Vaccinate door to door

Once in the heights of the populous neighborhood, full of crude makeshift houses, the health personnel leave the caravan and enter the Amauta human settlement, where one has plenty of hands to count the neighbors who wear masks.

Doctors and nurses search, almost literally door to door, to people who are around 70 years old and who have not yet gone to their nearest vaccination center.

The visit comes as a surprise to many, such as Sanguilina De Vargas Najarro, a 69-year-old widow who receives, bewildered, the brigade in her rudimentary bare brick house.

She is accompanied by her niece, who acts as a translator between the health personnel, and De Vargas, who can barely get on with one of the nurses because she is the only one who speaks Quechua, like her.

Health personnel visit Cerro El Agustino, in Lima, to vaccinate the population at risk against the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

When she said goodbye, the young woman does not hesitate to thank the health personnel for the effort of reaching the top of the sandy mountain to vaccinate her aunt, who cannot go down because she falls and her bones tremble.

Campaign delayed

The vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Peru began in February and progressed slowly until the end of April, when the arrival of new batches injected speed into the immunization process.

To date, the country closed contracts to receive some 60 million vaccines this year and it managed to immunize more than two and a half million citizens, 7.7% of its population, including health professionals, the elderly and members of the National Police, the Armed Forces and the Firefighters.

After closing April as the deadliest month since the arrival of the coronavirus in March 2020, the South American country already accumulates more than 1.85 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and about 67,000 deaths from the disease.

Source: EFE