

Abu Dhabi (Union)

Tomorrow, Sunday, the waters of the breakwater will witness the launch of one of the most beautiful modern sports competitions, the Emirates Motosurf Championship, in its second round, organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, with the wide and international participation of 35 contestants.

The race begins in two stages, the morning stage and the evening stage, where the participation is divided into four categories, namely “Junior”, “Challenger”, “Master” and “Ladies”, and each stage consists of several qualifications, at the end of which the winners and top performers are determined, through Each category, where the closing will be at half past four in the afternoon.

Memories of the new championship on Emirati sports go back to the 2019 season, which witnessed the attendance and hosting of the first edition, and one of the world championship rounds, and at that time witnessed the strong participation of sports champions, from all over the world, and a huge presence in the capital tour, to be included in the marine sports agenda, and become a championship It is stable and present in the marine clubs in the Emirates, and it should be noted that it has achieved a great spread and presence among the people of the Emirates in a short period of time.

The track competitions for the race on the breakwater were determined, as the entry and exit gates were modified to suit the capabilities of the motoserve board and the rider. By touching the air gates, without any penalty, as allowing this comes to increase the excitement and power of the race, and we will be on a date with the possibility of great excitement in the track, as some distances in the race track give the racers access to high speeds, in addition to the intelligence Setting the track, where there is more than one option for the rider, sometimes across the track, in a way that increases the enthusiasm of the participants and the strength of the competition.

It is noteworthy that the maximum speed of the motoserve board reaches 65 kilometers per hour, in addition to the various distances in the track, which allow us to witness a speed close to today’s record.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, the club’s general manager, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, praising the great diversity of nationalities participating in the competition, and the turnout for the second round of the championship, stressing that the competition found a great spread and presence over time. And organizing tours on an ongoing basis.

Al-Rumaithi stressed that one of the most important factors in the spread of the championship is the ease of transporting electronic boards, during travel and travel. He said: There is a large international participation in the motoserve competitions, and what facilitated this a lot is also the possibility of transporting the participating boards without great suffering in shipping or any complications, and thus granting More space for the contestants to attend and participate, and we seek to raise the number of participants with time, and we hope that there will be a development of the championship in the future.

Regarding the race’s atmosphere, Salem Al-Rumaithi stressed that it is ideal for holding the qualifiers in all respects, especially with the semi-enclosed area in the breakwater, far from currents and winds, as well as the proximity of the track to the fans, who will ideally follow the challenges of the motorsurf and the high speeds presented by the participants.

